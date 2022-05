HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg woman was arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries and credit card fraud cases on Tuesday, May 3.

Bridgette Rogers, 31, was charged with two counts of auto burglaries and three counts of credit card fraud.

Police said Rogers used stolen credit cards to make purchases, and the auto burglaries happened on Elizabeth Avenue.

She was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said she may face more charges.