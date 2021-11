HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she was in possession of 14 pounds of marijuana, $8,030 in cash and two handguns.

Police said Chiquita Davis, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 11 on Barkley Road. She has been charged with one count of trafficking, two enhancements of a firearm and sale within proximity of a school/church.

Chiquita Davis (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Davis was booked into the Forrest County Jail.