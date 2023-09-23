HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt and Elk’s Lodge is making life easier for one Hattiesburg woman, by building a wheelchair-accessible ramp. This is part of Habitat’s “Ramp the Pine Belt Program.”

“The purpose of it is to increase accessibility across the Pine Belt. We have a lot of community members who are amputees there, you know, stroke victims who just need help getting in and out of their house,” said Akwete Muhammad, resource development director for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

Nita Rimerez is a double amputee who has to depend on her wheelchair, which has limited her mobility.

“She’s been having to call family members and the fire department to get in and out of her house, so we’re doing our best to help her,” said Muhammad.

Volunteers took extra time to make sure the ramp was safe and secure for Rimerez and added additional features for her wheelchair.

The Elk’s Lodge helped fund the ramp with a grant.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Habitat for Humanity, contact 601-582-4663 or visit their website.