HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to an arson case.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Ashly Hudson, 49, of Hattiesburg.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 1100 block of Lake Estates Drive.

Anyone with information about Hudson’s whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.