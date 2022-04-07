HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Nine streets in the Hattiesburg area were closed on Tuesday, April 5 during the severe weather because of flooding.

Mayor Toby Barker said the flooding issue originated from when the city was first formed.

“There are a lot of causes to it. One: we are kind of a flat city. Prior to the 1980s, there really weren’t any restrictions and mitigation that developers had to use when they were doing projects to account for storm water,” said Barker. “There are still large parts of the city that don’t have a lot of draining infrastructure.”

Crews have made several water and sewer updates in recent years to improve the city’s infrastructure. However, some neighbors said the improvements made the situation worse.

“They came in, and they filled the ditches with pipe, and they covered it up. When it wasn’t covered up with pipe, it was flowing better than this. But after they put the pipes in, it seems like it stopped the flow of the water for a period of time,” said Dale McSwain, who lives in Hattiesburg.

Leaders said they have mapped out the city’s water/sewer system, and they’re working on the Water Shed Master Plan.