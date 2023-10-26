HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction crews in Hattiesburg began work on enhancing the infrastructure for water services in the Arcadia-Sunset Neighborhood.

This project includes the replacement of water mains and upgrading several undersized service lines to 6”, 8” and 10” lines. The roads included in the project area include portions of:

Sierra Circle

Arcadia Street

Windsor Drive

Sutton Place

Julieene Place

Longuevue Drive

Velma Avenue

Carter Drive

“We continue to prioritize infrastructure upgrades throughout the city with a focus on every ward seeing progress,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “This is the second phase of water improvements in the Arcadia-Sunset neighborhood, and affected streets should see more consistent water pressure, increased fire flow and a reduction in the occurrences of brown water.”

This is phase two of a project following work completed in 2019, and the total cost is $647,826.50.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

Work to complete these improvements is anticipated by summer 2024, depending on the weather. Lane and street closures to thru traffic may take place while the project continues.

Once this project is complete, the city will move forward with paving these roads.