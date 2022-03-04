HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break dates are March 11-20, but the facility will be closed Monday, March 14.

“Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo is when we really kick off our new year with loads of fun including games, animal encounters, crafts and food and beverage specials,” said Demetric Kelly, Manager of Zoo Business Operations and Guest Services. “We turn on our Splash Pad for the first time this year, and we discount pricing for the High Adventure Ropes Course for kids of all ages to tackle.”

Spring Breakers will enjoy bounce houses, scavenger hunts, a tie-dye station, animal enrichment, and the Zoo’s docents will be at various locations throughout the park interacting with and educating visitors. Face-painting will take place on the weekend dates of Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Regular Zoo admission prices apply, and annual passes can be used for Spring Break dates.