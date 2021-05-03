Hattiesburg Zoo announces plans to open expansion of Africa exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo announced the opening of the Africa exhibit expansion on Monday. Leaders said the event will be held at 11:45 a.m. on May 15, 2021.

Crews at the zoo have been working to make sure the animals will be acclimated to their environment. The animals will be introduced to the public on opening day.

The $3.7 million project includes seven structures, including a hyena exhibit.

Entrance to the Africa Expansion will be available following the ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendance will be limited this day, and tickets must be pre-purchased. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate on May 15.

Tickets for children, students and adults will cost $10 with train and carousel rides included. Children under two years of age do not require a ticket. All ticket purchasers will receive a barcode via email, which must be presented at the gate to gain admission to the Zoo.

Annual Passes will apply for this date. Pass holders will need to present their annual pass and ID at the gate to gain admission to the Zoo.