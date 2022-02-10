HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Zoo released the live-action show schedule for the Renaissance Fest.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., February 26-27. Tickets are $8 for children and $10 for adults, and can be purchased at the gate. Attraction tickets for the Zoo’s train, carousel and High Adventure Ropes Course are an additional fee. Annual passes do apply for this special event.

The live-action show schedule for Renaissance Fest is as follows:

11:30 a.m. Raptor Show Africa Pavilion

1:00 p.m. Knighting Ceremony Africa Pavilion

2:30 p.m. Raptor Show Africa Pavilion

3:30 p.m. Knighting Ceremony Africa Pavilion

There will also be roaming animal adventures and live action role play at various times throughout the Zoo, and young ladies and lads can learn how to make butter, candles and understand the science behind apothecary.