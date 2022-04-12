HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Zoo leaders announced the facility’s female Colobus Monkey, which came to the Zoo in May of 2021, gave birth Saturday, April 9.

“Mother and baby are both doing well,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “Both mom and baby primates are currently in quarantine while we monitor their health, during which time we will define a path to reintroduce them into their habitat which includes both Colobus and Debrazza Monkeys.”

It was also announced that the Zoo’s mature female sloth, Mo is expecting. Mo is also the mother to Mochi, born in February 2021 and Maple, born in June 2018. The gestation period for Sloths is between eight to twelve months.

“It is difficult to know how far along Mo is in her pregnancy due to the thickness of fur on a Sloth,” said Kristen Moore, Animal Curator. “We have had Mo in quarantine for several weeks now because we suspected she was pregnant. In quarantine we can more closely observe and care for her.”

The next expansion news, released by the Hattiesburg Zoo staff, is that Reticulated Giraffe mom, Sue Ellen is pregnant and expecting in either late May or early June.

“We have been watching Sue Ellen for several months and have noted her weight gain and changes in appetite and behavior,” said Moore. “We decided to have her fecal matter tested beginning in February, which is how pregnancy is verified in giraffes in Zoo environments.”

When Sue Ellen was transported from the Audubon Species Survival Center, Hattiesburg Zoo animal care staff knew there was a possibility that Sue Ellen could be pregnant. Zoo keepers and curators did communicate about the possibility of Sue Ellen’s pregnancy prior to her transportation to the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“We are thrilled beyond belief,” said Cumpton. “This is an exciting time for the entire Hattiesburg Zoo team.”

Beginning this May, Sue Ellen will be kept in the Giraffe Barn so that keepers can monitor her movements and her health. The animal care areas of the Giraffe Barn have video surveillance at all times; however, there will not be a live-stream of Sue Ellen’s labor and birth.

“We will not live-stream the activity of Sue Ellen leading up to her calf’s birth,” said Cumpton. “Giraffe births can take several hours and our animal care team’s focus will be in the best interest of the mother and baby throughout.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo may release the video of Sue Ellen’s birth of her baby when, and if, it is appropriate. Giraffe feedings will be postponed until after the birth of Sue Ellen’s calf.