HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Later at Ladha’s, an after-hours event at the Hattiesburg Zoo, is being extended to include Friday, May 6 and Friday, May 13.

This 21 and older event allows guest to travel via train and enjoy a variety of cocktail and food options.

“We tested this event in April, had a good turnout for week one, and doubled our number of guests for week two so we have decided to extend the event to the first two Fridays in May,” said Demetric Kelly, director of Zoo Business Operations and Guest Services.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and there is an $5.00 entry fee.