Hattiesburg Zoo holds ribbon cutting for new giraffe feeding platform

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There’s a new way to experience the Giraffe Feeding Platform at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

On Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the event. Beginning Tuesday, giraffe feeding experiences will take place every day the zoo with 15 tickets available per day. They must be purchased same day, and tickets cost $5.00.

Zoo leaders said giraffe feedings include facts shared by a zookeeper that kids will never forget.

“It’s very critical in our mission at the zoo, not just to entertain but to educate. And when you get to be hands on without a barrier, information sticks, and it makes you appreciate it,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director Hattiesburg Convention Commission.





















Tickets are available at the Market underneath the Giraffe Pavilion at the zoo. Giraffe feeding experiences require admission to the Hattiesburg Zoo.