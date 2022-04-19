HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Zoo introduced their new exotic chicken breeds during Easter weekend.

“We are excited to bring these beautiful, interesting and exotic varieties of chicken species to the Hattiesburg Zoo. Many people think of chickens as the typical brown, egg-laying chicken, but we want to introduce chicken species that have varying personalities, characteristics and egg-laying capabilities to our guests,” said Hattiesburg Zoo Animal Curator, Kristen Moore.

The new exotic chicken breeds will be on exhibit at the zoo beginning Tuesday, April 19.