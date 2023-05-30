HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo is introducing a new online ticketing platform, which will allow guests the ability to purchase their admission tickets in advance.

“Guests will be able to pick the day of their visit and purchase the appropriate tickets, which will allow them faster access to enter the Zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, director of Guest Services and Retail.

Online ticket purchases will cost as follows:

Children (ages 2 – 12) are $6 + tax

Adult $8 + tax

Senior Adults are $7 + tax

There is no cost change for advanced ticket purchases. These prices are the same that the zoo’s admission prices have been for several years.

Tickets purchased at the ticket booth will cost as follows:

Children (ages 2 – 12) are $8 + tax

Adult $10 + tax

Senior Adults are $7 + tax

Zoo officials said tickets bought at the ticket booth reflect a $2 additional fee with the exception of the Senior Adult ticket, which is $7 + tax both online and in-person. Same-day ticket purchases end at 9:00 a.m. Admission for children under the age of two remains free.

Tickets for Sloth Experiences and Pavilion Rentals are also available through the new ticketing site. Online ticketing will go into effect June 5, 2023.