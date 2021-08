HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Zoo said they want to bring joy to Louisianians who may have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.

They’re offering a 50% off admission to all Louisiana residents throughout the weekend. A Louisiana driver’s license must be presented in order to receive the discount.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is open Tuesday through Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

