HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo unveiled new single and double strollers, as well as Electronic Convenience Vehicles (ECV), for guests to use during their visits.

To rent one of the zoo’s transportation vehicles requires payment of a fee and a valid government issued ID, which will be returned to the renter at the conclusion of their stay.

All devices are available on a first come, first serve basis and are rented at the ticket booth. The fees for rentals are as follows:

Single Strollers – $7.00 + Tax w/ ID

Double Strollers – $8.00 +Tax w/ ID

Wagons – $8.00 + Tax w/ ID

ECV’s – $25.00 + tax w/ ID

Wheelchairs – Free w/ ID

The Hattiesburg Zoo unveiled new single and double strollers, as well as Electronic Convenience Vehicles (ECV), for guests to use during their visits. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

“We are pleased to be adding the ECVs to accommodate more guests and provide ease of access throughout the entire Zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, Director of Guest Services and Retail. “I know guests with children will also love our new strollers and the convenience of not having to bring their own stroller into the zoo is an added bonus.”