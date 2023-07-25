HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A female ostrich at the Hattiesburg Zoo is recovering after sustaining an injury.

On June 8, the Hattiesburg Zoo animal care team members noticed that Twig was presenting a wing droop on her left side. An exam showed Twig had a broken proximal humerous in the left wing with no other injuries noted.

“It was a clean break with minimal displacement or movement of the bone fragments and the bone did not break through the skin, which made Twig a good candidate for repair,” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Julia MacGregor.

Twig was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital for surgery. On Wednesday, June 21, Twig underwent surgery with LSU’s team of large animal surgeons.

Twig post-surgery at LSU (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Twig in Recovery (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

The ostrich now has a permanent plate and screws holding the broken bone together, giving long-term stability of the affected bone. Zoo officials said she did well through the surgery and recovery process.

Twig is currently being housed in the Zoo’s Hoof Stock Quarantine area. A second full anesthesia procedure will take place again this week.

Officials said Twig came to the zoo in 2009. She is 15-years-old.