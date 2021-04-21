Hattiesburg Zoo plans special events for Earth Day weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will open for Earth Day weekend. As part of the celebrations, there will be many activities like the Bio-fact Station. The station is designed to inform people about endangered species, hoping they can help save animals from extinction.

“A four-year-old that’s here today, and his name is Easton, and he is extremely excited to see the animals. Very thankful that hopefully, COVID is on the decline and things are opening back up, and we are able to enjoy some family time,” said Carrie Carol, who visited the zoo on Tuesday.

Demetric Kelly, Guest Services and Retail Manager for Hattiesburg Zoo said, “We just asking everyone to join us for birthday parties, summer camps, Earth Day celebrations. The zoo is pretty busy right now. We’re excited there’s a lot of things coming. We just want the Hub City and the rest of Mississippi to enjoy everything.”

The Earth Day event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Events for Earth Day will be included with zoo admission, and annual passes will apply.