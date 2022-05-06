HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As Summer is approaching, the Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to bring many special upcoming events for their guests to attend at all ages.

Within the past few months, the zoo has brought many new additions and engagements for their guests to engage with from their animals to creative after hour events.

Leaders said the plan was to host more events to reel in more visitors of all ages in the Hub City and surrounding areas.

Upcoming events that the zoo is hosting includes the extension of their Later at Ladha’s 21. The event will resume on Friday, May 6.

According to Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail at the Hattiesburg Zoo, the facility received a major turn-out, which doubled the number of guests in April.

“We like to think outside the box and look at the small details,” said Kelly. “We like to think of exceptional events to make it special for not only our guest but even our associates.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo will also host a Sensory Day on Wednesday, May 25, as well as a Tacos and Tequila event on Saturday, June 4.