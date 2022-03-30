HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders of the Hattiesburg Zoo released details for their 2022 Summer Camps. The Summer Camps are for children ages five to 12 and will cost $200 per camper, with lunch included.

Camp details are as follows:

Junior Explorer’s Camp – ages 5 & 6 June 13th – 17th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– ages 5 & 6 Junior Investigators Camp – ages 7 – 9 June 20th – 24th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– ages 7 – 9 Junior Zookeepers Camp – ages 10 – 12 June 27th – July 1st from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– ages 10 – 12

Campers can be dropped off 30 minutes prior to the start time each day. Individual days cannot be purchased for summer camps, and there is a maximum of 15 campers for each week.

Campers will need to bring a refillable water bottle, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing for the zoo, which includes closed-toe shoes.

To register your camper, click here.