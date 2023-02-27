HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will return to normal hours, this time with new menus.

Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission (HCC) said the zoo will return to its regular hours of operation on Tuesday, February 28.

Days of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The zoo is closed on Mondays. The last admission ticket is sold at 3:30 p.m.

HCC leaders also announced that new menus will roll out at the Safari Grill and Ladha’s Cantina.

The zoo’s train is not operational yet, but HCC leaders said they expect repairs to be completed within the next few weeks.