HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo sent its lion-tailed macaques to their home at the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Pine Belt News reported zoo staff were having difficulty keeping the animals in captivity. The male and female macaques were transported on Wednesday, March 23.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said part of the problem is that diseases are highly transmissible from the primates to humans. Zoo keepers needed to wear Tyvek suits and respirators to prevent catching diseases, like herpes, from the macaques. Taylor said those precautions were especially difficult during hot months like July and August.

Taylor said zoo staff also experienced problems with the primates’ exhibit. The exhibit featured zoo mesh, which Taylor said is not appropriate by modern zoo standards.