HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Kipling, a Sumatran Tiger at the Hattiesburg Zoo, is being transitioned to hospice care.

Animal care staff at the zoo noted that Kipling was exhibiting some signs of age-related health issues in March 2023. They removed him from his outdoor habitat for a period of time to allow for testing and medication administration. Zoo officials said he was experiencing good and bad days.

Over the past few weeks, he was given access to both his outdoor habitat and his indoor enclosure. Kipling is receiving medications to manage discomfort, and he will continue to have access to both his outdoor and indoor spaces as he chooses.

Guests of the zoo will see that his climbing platform has been modified to prevent him from jumping and injuring himself.

On April 20, the zoo’s veterinarian, animal curator and the direct care team for Kipling reviewed the results from a CT scan and examination. While he is showing some improved signs in the areas of weight gain and increased movement, they said he is also showing signs of age-related diminished function, which cannot be reversed.

Quality-of-life assessments for Kipling began on Monday, April 17 followed by the CT scan and examination on Wednesday, April 19.