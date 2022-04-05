HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Earth Day is an annual event, which demonstrates support for environmental protection.

“Though Earth Day falls on April 22nd, the Hattiesburg Zoo will observe it on Saturday, April 23rd so that more students and their families can celebrate with us,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “One of our primary missions at the Zoo is that of Conservation, which we work toward every day. Our Earth Day activities aim to educate our guests about the steps they can take to improve our world.”

The zoo’s Earth Day activities will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., which will include interactive education stations about the animals. There will also be animal encounters and enrichment activities.

Regular zoo admission prices apply for Earth Day activities, and Annual Passes do apply.