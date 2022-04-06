HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a second birthday party for its youngest Reticulated Giraffe, Alberta (Bertie).

“We will have a birthday cake and some fun enrichment activities for Bertie to enjoy,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It will be much like a birthday party for any two-year-old, but on a much larger scale.”

Bertie-cakes will be available for the first 100 children, and a special Bertie Dole Whip will be available for purchase all day.

The event will be held Saturday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m.