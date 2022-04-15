HATIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will host Later at Ladha’s, a 21+ event series on Friday, April 22 and Friday, April 29.

Guests can ride the train to Ladha’s Overlook in the Africa exhibit. Once at the venue, guests can purchase cocktails, food and enjoy the sunset.

The menu will include Mbawa Za Kuwu (smoked chicken wings), Mikate Ye Nyama (meat pies) and Nguruwe (pulled pork sandwiches). Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks will be available to purchase. Guests can contribute to the conservation of giraffes by purchasing the Later at Ladha’s specialty drink, the Golden Giraffe.

The events will both be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and don’t include food or drink. IDs will be checked at the gate.