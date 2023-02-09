HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo’s Renaissance Festival will return for the seventh year on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 26.

The event will feature roaming animal encounters, live action role play, a candle maker, a butter maker, swordplay and more.

Food options will include turkey legs, meat pies, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza, funnel cake fries, fries and more. Guests can also purchase beer, cocktails, soft drinks and more.

Saturday’s schedule in the Queen’s Court is as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Shakespearean Play Acts

– Shakespearean Play Acts 11:30 a.m. – Woodwind Ensemble (MGCCC Perk Campus)

– Woodwind Ensemble (MGCCC Perk Campus) 12:00 p.m. – Shakespearean Play Acts

– Shakespearean Play Acts 1:00 p.m. – Knighting Ceremony

– Knighting Ceremony 1:30 p.m. – Woodwind Ensemble (MGCCC Perk Campus)

– Woodwind Ensemble (MGCCC Perk Campus) 2:00 p.m. – Shakespearean Play Acts

– Shakespearean Play Acts 3:30 p.m. – Knighting Ceremony

Sunday’s schedule in the Queen’s Court is as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Shakespearean Play Acts

– Shakespearean Play Acts 12:00 p.m. – Shakespearean Play Acts

– Shakespearean Play Acts 1:00 p.m. – Knighting Ceremony

– Knighting Ceremony 2:00 p.m. – Shakespearean Play Acts

– Shakespearean Play Acts 3:30 p.m. – Knighting Ceremony

Guests are encouraged to wear Renaissance-period costumes. No real weapons will be allowed.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. They will be sold at the gate and annual passes will apply. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.