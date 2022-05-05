HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo announced the second Sensory Day of 2022 will be held on Wednesday, May 25.

These days are designed for people who have sensory needs. Zoo staff will have all music turned off, quiet train rides, sensory stations and calm animal encounters throughout the day.

Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife Jeremy Cumpton said there will be more Sensory Days as families request more. The zoo usually hosts two each year.

The zoo will also offers sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

The zoo will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Regular zoo admission rates apply. There is no additional charge for sensory day. Annual passes will be honored.