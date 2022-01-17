Hattiesburg Zoo to host first Sensory Day of the year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will host its first Sensory Day of 2022.

On Sunday, January 23, the zoo will have all music turned off, quiet train rides, sensory stations and calm animal encounters. The zoo’s office will offer sensory bags, as well. The bags will include noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

“While we may not be able to tell our animals to use their inside voices, the rest of the zoo will be quiet and ready for our guests,” said Conservation, Education and Wildlife Director Jeremy Cumpton.

The event will be held during normal zoo hours, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tickets will not include an additional charge for Sensory Day. Annual passes will be also be honored.