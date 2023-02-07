HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo has selected four dates in 2023 to host Sensory Day.

The first date will be February 12 with the remaining three dates being April 2, August 6 and December 10. Sensory Days at the Hattiesburg Zoo are focused on individuals who have sensory needs.

“Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been so well received by our community over the last few years,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “Our families who have children or loved ones with sensory sensitivities really enjoy this special day that is designed specifically for them.”

Sensory bags, available in the zoo office, are equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads are designed to help both children and adults and can help lessen sensory overload and help engage and redirect individuals.

This event will take place during regular zoo hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Regular zoo admission rates apply, and there is no additional charge for Sensory Day. Annual passes will be honored for every Sensory Day.