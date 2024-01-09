HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A gender reveal will be held at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday for the zoo’s hyena cub that was born on October 13, 2023.

The cub was born to Pili and Niru. A second cub was also born but later died.

The gender reveal will be the first opportunity for zoo guests to participate in a gender reveal for a hyena born at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Participating guests will be given “team pink” or “team blue” flags to support their choice for the hyena cub’s gender.

Pili, the cub’s mother, will unveil the gender by pulling on a rope that will open a box filled with either pink or blue animal-friendly confetti hanging above the hyena habitat.

“Our hyena cub is growing quickly and gaining quite a personality,” said Kristen Moore, Animal Curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We are looking forward to having a nice audience to cheer on Pili as she unveils the gender to the public.”

Participation in the gender reveal does require regular zoo admission fees. Annual passes do apply for this special event.