HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Zoo announced the Third Annual Sloth-A-Thon will take place on October 2, 2021. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance for the event, while tickets at the gate will be $20. The event is for those 21 and older.

