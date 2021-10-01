Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes female hyena

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed Pili, a year-old female hyena, who will join Niru, a male hyena who came to the zoo in May 2021. Pili comes to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.

“Regarding Pili and Niru’s care plan, we are expecting to house them together in both the holding area and on exhibit but animals can change the plan for us, and we will have to be flexible,” said Cumpton. “We are really encouraged by the communication with the Albuquerque keepers.”

“They have sent us videos and told us all about Pili’s silly personality,” continued Cumpton. “Niru has a quiet and sweet temperament so we are very hopeful that this will be a very compatible match!”

Both Pili and Niru are spotted hyenas.