HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a third reticulated giraffe, Grace, who is joining current giraffes Sue Ellen and Alberta (Bertie). Grace and Bertie are half-sisters.

Grace is two-years-old and has come to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Audubon Species Survival Center.

“Grace is of breeding age and the Audubon Species Survival Center chose to move her to our zoo rather than place her on birth control,” said Kristen Moore, Hattiesburg Zoo’s Animal Curator. “We are pleased they chose the Hattiesburg Zoo as the home for Grace.”

“When considering adding Grace to our tower, we looked at several factors including space and facility resources,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “Both our giraffe barn and their outdoor yard far exceed the animal husbandry guidelines for space required, and we built our facilities with the goal of adding to our giraffe population.”

On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a third reticulated giraffe, Grace, who is joining current giraffes Sue Ellen and Alberta. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Grace will be quarantined inside the giraffe barn for 30 days before joining Sue Ellen and Bertie on the yard. Hattiesburg Zoo officials said she should be in the outdoor exhibit near the middle of November for guests to see.