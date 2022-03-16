HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed two new Fennec foxes.

Before coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo, the foxes were residents of a sanctuary in Oklahoma. Both foxes, one male and one female, are three-years old. Their most notable characteristic are their large ears, which reach four to six inches in length.

The foxes will join Banjo, a four-year-old Fennec Fox that has been a resident of the Hattiesburg Zoo since 2019.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission

Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, said, “The female is missing her left eye, but is otherwise in good shape. Her missing eye is a teaching opportunity for us as we educate people about the fact that not all animals are meant to be pets.”