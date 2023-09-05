HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed two new species to its population of animals.

“We have been very busy with the planning it takes to prepare for the arrival of a new animal,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “Health check-ups, quarantine protocols and new exhibit space has to be considered and carefully planned for each of these animals.”

The first new species is a Bongo, which is a large, mostly nocturnal, forest-dwelling antelope, native to sub-Saharan Africa. They are the third-largest antelope in the world. This species is considered to be on the Near Threatened on the conservation status scale.

Klaus is one year old and came to the Hattiesburg Zoo by way of the Montgomery Zoo.

Three spider monkeys, previously housed at a zoo in Puerto Rico, now call the Hattiesburg Zoo home. Spider monkeys are New World monkeys belonging to the genus Ateles. Like other atelines, they are found in tropical forests of Central and South America, from southern Mexico to Brazil. The genus consists of seven species, all of which are under threat.

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes Klaus, a Bongo (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes three Spider Monkeys (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

“It was important for these spider monkeys to be rehomed, and we are happy to have them at the Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Animal Curator Kristen Moore.

Rico, Margo and Rosita are in their early 20s. Spider monkeys live to be between 35 – 40 years of age in a zoo environment.