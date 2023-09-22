HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Zoo’s seven-year-old male howler monkey, Frankie has been searching for a female companion through “Zoo Harmony.”

Hattiesburg Zoo officials said Frankie “posted his profile” to look for a mate.

“Howler monkeys are highly intelligent creatures and are very sociable,” said Kristen Moore, Animal Curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It is not healthy to have a lone monkey, and so we have been helping Frankie search for the perfect mate to join him.”

A match was made between Piper and Frankie’s care teams through communication. Piper will arrive at the Hattiesburg Zoo to meet Frankie this weekend.

“We do not have plans to breed Frankie and Piper,” said Moore.

A match was made between Piper and Frankie’s care teams through communication. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Frankie came to Hattiesburg Zoo in December 2020 and lost his previous mate Jessica in April 2023 to age-related health issues.

Howler monkeys are believed to be the loudest mammals on the planet. They eat leaves and have a sharp sense of smell.

Zoo officials said Zoo Harmony is not a real dating site for animals. The zoo’s animal curator takes full responsibility for the match between Frankie and Piper.