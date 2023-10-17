HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Zoo’s new giraffe, Grace, has joined Bertie and Sue Ellen on the giraffe yard and in the giraffe barn.

Despite having visual contact with Berti and Sue Ellen, zoo officials said Grace was physically separated from them.

Grace was originally scheduled to quarantine by herself in the barn for 30 days before introducing her to Bertie and Sue Ellen, but zoo officials said her behaviors indicated her desire to have companionship.

“The decision was made to introduce the trio earlier than planned because Grace did not like being alone,” said Kristen Moore, Animal Curator. “We felt it was more important to bring the giraffes together than to maintain Grace in an individual quarantine status.”

All three giraffes will quarantine together, which will mean putting giraffe feedings on hold until Tuesday, October 31.

“So far the trio have done well being together,” said Moore.

Pending inclement weather, all three giraffes will have access to their yard and the barn so guests will be able to see them daily.