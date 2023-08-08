HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In 2022, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission announced plans to open Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Nearly one year later, they provided an update on the construction progress and plans for opening the park.

While most of the construction and dirt work has been going according to schedule, construction managers noted that the park site was experiencing 9-10 days of rain each month, which caused understandable delays in concrete pours and assembling some elements of the Fusion Fortress.

Additionally, the project has encountered supply chain issues with several electrical panels and switches, which are vital to the operation of water flow for both the Fusion Fortress and the Lazy River.

“While there was still a chance that Serengeti Springs could open in September of this year, that would give very little time for guests to enjoy the Water Park to its fullest and so we have made the decision to hold the opening to the Spring of 2024,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We are disappointed that we cannot open this summer, but realize it was a lofty goal to finish a project of this scale within 12 months.”

With the decision made to open in the Spring of 2024, construction on Serengeti Springs buildings including the Entry Building, Office Building, Lazy River swim-up bar (Habari Sips), and three pavilions, landscaping of the park and pouring of the concrete apron will continue as will the construction of the Fusion Fortress.

In January or February of next year the LifeFloor, which surrounds the Fusion Fortress will be installed and the painting of the Lazy River will be done in an effort to prevent weather-wear over the Winter on these two features.

Serengeti Springs (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Serengeti Springs (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Visit the Serengeti Springs website at www.serengetispringsms.com to see the park map, review the park rules and prohibited items list. Also on the website is information on cabana rentals, day tickets and season passes. Season passes for 2024 will go on sale Black Friday, November 24, 2023 at a price of $60, which will be the lowest offered price of the year.