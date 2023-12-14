HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After 36 years serving the City of Hattiesburg, Police Chief Peggy Sealy announced her retirement.

The first female police chief for the Hub City will retire at the end of January 2024.

“This role has been more than an honor. When my career began in the early 1980s, I fell in love with Hattiesburg and its residents. Being able to spend my entire career here and to serve in its top position has made me very proud. Even when you are assessing and promoting through the ranks, you never know if being chief is on the table. I’m grateful for those who have supported me and believed in me throughout this chapter of my career,” said Sealy.

Over the next several weeks, Barker will work through the transition with the department’s current command staff and the Hattiesburg City Council to determine the next steps for leadership.