HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, August 1, the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department will close the Kamper Park playground for the removal of damaged play equipment.
Officials said this will take four days to complete.
If you need to access a play space/park during this time, here are the additional parks and green spaces located throughout the Hub City:
- Beverly Hills Walking Trail (951 Beverly Hills Road)
- CE Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street)
- Chain Park (Chain Park Drive)
- Vernon Dahmer Park (1001 Country Club Road)
- Duncan Lake (James Street)
- Friendship Park (Rebecca Avenue)
- Hope Park (Katie Avenue / Arledge Street)
- Jaycee Park (North Hutchinson Avenue)
- Oseola McCarty Park (500 West Street)
- People’s Park (Travillion Drive)
- San Antonio Field (San Antonio Street)
- Tatum Park (101 Parkway Boulevard)
- Thames Elementary Track & Playground (Jamestown Road)
- Town Square Park (100 Main Street)
- 9th Street Park (East 9th Street)
- Pocket Museum Alley (200 Block of Forrest Street)