HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, August 1, the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department will close the Kamper Park playground for the removal of damaged play equipment.

Officials said this will take four days to complete.

If you need to access a play space/park during this time, here are the additional parks and green spaces located throughout the Hub City:

Beverly Hills Walking Trail (951 Beverly Hills Road)

CE Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street)

Chain Park (Chain Park Drive)

Vernon Dahmer Park (1001 Country Club Road)

Duncan Lake (James Street)

Friendship Park (Rebecca Avenue)

Hope Park (Katie Avenue / Arledge Street)

Jaycee Park (North Hutchinson Avenue)

Oseola McCarty Park (500 West Street)

People’s Park (Travillion Drive)

San Antonio Field (San Antonio Street)

Tatum Park (101 Parkway Boulevard)

Thames Elementary Track & Playground (Jamestown Road)

Town Square Park (100 Main Street)

9th Street Park (East 9th Street)

Pocket Museum Alley (200 Block of Forrest Street)