HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, August 1, the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department will close the Kamper Park playground for the removal of damaged play equipment.

Officials said this will take four days to complete.

If you need to access a play space/park during this time, here are the additional parks and green spaces located throughout the Hub City:

  • Beverly Hills Walking Trail (951 Beverly Hills Road)
  • CE Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street)
  • Chain Park (Chain Park Drive)
  • Vernon Dahmer Park (1001 Country Club Road)
  • Duncan Lake (James Street)
  • Friendship Park (Rebecca Avenue)
  • Hope Park (Katie Avenue / Arledge Street)
  • Jaycee Park (North Hutchinson Avenue)
  • Oseola McCarty Park (500 West Street)
  • People’s Park (Travillion Drive)
  • San Antonio Field (San Antonio Street)
  • Tatum Park (101 Parkway Boulevard)
  • Thames Elementary Track & Playground (Jamestown Road)
  • Town Square Park (100 Main Street)
  • 9th Street Park (East 9th Street)
  • Pocket Museum Alley (200 Block of Forrest Street)