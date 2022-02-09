HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Advocates are asking the Hattiesburg City Council to recertify the city in an early childhood initiative.

Pine Belt News reported First Presbyterian Church Children’s Ministry Director Kathy Young spoke to Councilman Dave Ware at a Monday, February 7 council meeting to discuss the city’s involvement in the Excel By 5 program.

The program was started by Gulf Coast kindergarten teacher Debby Renfoe after she became concerned about her students’ readiness. The initiative assesses how a community, parents and educators play a role in a child’s life before the age of five. To become certified in the program, a city’s resources are examined.

Young said Hattiesburg has been a certified Excel By 5 community for 10 years. However, she wants the city to look into becoming recertified to reassess areas of improvement. She added that it’s important for the city to be involved in the process so neighbors are aware of the resources available to them.