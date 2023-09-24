JACKSON, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s Restaurant Week is back for its 6th year, and it’s cheesier than ever.

From Sunday, October 8 to Saturday, October 14, those in the Pine Belt can indulge in exclusive specials and menu favorites at more than 40 Hattiesburg restaurants. The theme this year is OctoberFEAST; participating restaurants will feature dishes that creatively and deliciously incorporate cheese.

Described as Hattiesburg’s tastiest week of the year, Hattiesburg’s Restaurant Week is a program of Visit Hattiesburg, which promotes tourism in the Hub City. This year, support also comes from natural gas provider Spire, known for energizing restaurant and residential kitchens throughout Hattiesburg.

Many of Hattiesburg’s most popular restaurants have taken part in the event in past years. They include Birdhouse Café, Crescent City Grill, Keg and Barrel Downtown, Mario’s Italian Restaurant, Southern Prohibition Brewery and Strick’s BBQ, among others. Past food items include chicken dellarosa from Mario’s and three-cheese crab dip from Keg and Barrel, among others.

More recently, Hattiesburg restaurants have received national attention. Over the summer, Southern Living magazine highlighted some local eateries in the area, including The Midtowner, Loblolly Bakery, Southbound Bagels & Coffee and Trattoria Pizzeria.

Though the list of restaurants participating has not been released, the food should be as gouda as ever.