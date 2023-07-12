HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Beginning Tuesday, July 18, Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater will be opened to the public two days a week.

On Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the theater will be open for walk-in visitors. Access to the auditorium and backstage are dependent upon upcoming shows or rehearsals when rented by clients.

During COVID-19, the Saenger Theater was closed to walk-in traffic.

“We are now operating with enough staff to open the doors so that people can come in and tour this historic building and hopefully have the opportunity to listen to the Robert Morton Organ being played,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, was renovated in 2000 and underwent an extensive stucco and paint repair and exterior sign refurbishment in 2022.