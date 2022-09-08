HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25.

Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of the stadium turned fans’ attention away from the field during the first quarter. Once security cleared the stands, Nowell was escorted off school grounds. He was reportedly bloodied and disoriented.

According to the Laurel Leader Call, Nowell can be seen arguing with Johnathan Dearman of Wayne County in a video of the incident. Dearman appeared to have asked Nowell to stop using profanity, to which Nowell responded, “You’re getting your a** kicked by a d*** 4A school.”

The newspaper now reports that Nowell has stepped down from his coaching position at Heidelberg High School. A representative for the East Jasper School District told the newspaper the district can’t comment on personnel issues. Nowell didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for a comment.