JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg man was arrested after a car crash and a fight with medics on Sunday, March 20.

Jones County deputies said Robert Jefferson, 26, crashed on Sharon-Sandersville Road. While being treated, deputies said Jefferson fought with medics in their ambulance. The medics were not injured.

Jefferson was charged with DUI first offense, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.