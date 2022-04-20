HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After a federal judge struck down mask mandates on public transit, some commuters are wondering if the filters on public transportation are enough to protect them from a virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HEPA filters capture 99.9% of particulate matter from the air, including fungi bacteria and viruses. U.S. leaders believe HEPA filters provide the best air possible.

“The air in commercial aircraft is some of the safest air you breathe indoors anywhere in the United States of America because it;s continuously filtered by HEPA filters,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

In Leake County, 96 buses are outfitted with HEPA filters by ECO 360.

While filters may work wonders, they won’t eliminate the risk of spreading COVID-19, which face masks help mitigate. Some said face masks provide an additional layer of protection, especially if you’re sitting next to an infected passenger.

“There is an amount of air that is shared by passengers that are seated close to one another before that air gets up into the filtration and then comes back out. So if you had your own personal filtration system, the filtration systems and airplanes likely would be sufficient to get you protected against respiratory viruses,” said Rambod Rouhbakhsh with the Hattiesburg Clinic.

Doctors said there is no harm in wearing a mask. They said although the virus seems to be at a minimum, travelers should be ready because mutations could still be on the way.