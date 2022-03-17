HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Gas prices are inching closer and closer to $4 per gallon in Hattiesburg. The price of gas is $3.961 in Lamar County and $3.975 in Forrest County.
The following are cheaper ways to get around town that don’t require a trip to the gas pump:
- Ride a bicycle: Hattiesburg is home to the Longleaf Trace and several other bike lanes. If considering this option, remember that Mississippi state law requires cyclists to obey all traffic laws. According to the Hattiesburg American, bikes should also be equipped with working lights on the front and back.
- Hub City Transit: Hattiesburg buses run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Regular fare is $.50 or free with a Southern Miss ID and for City of Hattiesburg employees. Find bus routes here.
- Carpool: Save on gas by splitting the cost with a coworker, friend or family member. Talk with people you know to find a carpooling arrangement. Consider alternating weeks driving and split the cost so everyone saves on gas.