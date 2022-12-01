Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#12. Tax preparers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#11. Training and development specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,570

– #484 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#10. Human resources specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,920

– #519 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#9. Loan officers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,820

– #506 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#8. Cost estimators

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $54,120

– #503 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#7. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,300

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#6. Compliance officers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,970

– #436 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#5. Credit analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $61,180

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#4. Accountants and auditors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,260

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#3. Personal financial advisors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,510

– #423 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#2. Project management specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,220

– #393 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#1. Management analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,060

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)