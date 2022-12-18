Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#10. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $38,780

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#9. Surveying and mapping technicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $42,920

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#8. Computer user support specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,780

– #468 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#7. Computer network support specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $50,850

– #413 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#6. Information security analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,100

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#5. Computer systems analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,800

– #464 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#4. Network and computer systems administrators

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $76,480

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#3. Civil engineers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– #422 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#2. Software developers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,240

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#1. Electrical engineers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,450

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

